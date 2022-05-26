SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An enormous pink triangle will illuminate the arrival of Pride Month and shine from June 1 to June 30 on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks.

This year’s acre-sized LED art installation is the latest iteration of the Pink Triangle project.

The annual project was started in 1996 by Patrick Carney. In 2020, local art nonprofits partnered with Carney to install 2,700 pink LED lights on Twin Peaks.

This year, a new feature will be added — more than a mile’s worth of sparkling pink streamers, giving the artwork a new daytime look.

“I am thrilled that the Pink Triangle will once again illuminate San Francisco’s sky, day and night,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who will officially light the triangle this year.

The triangle’s grand lighting will begin when darkness falls on June 1.

Breed said, “As the LGBTQ community faces attacks across the country, yet again, the Pink Triangle reminds us of the historic oppression of this community, and the need to remain vigilant and fight for full equality. San Francisco will always stand with our LGBTQ community, and this shining display reflects that commitment.”

Before the triangle is illuminated, more than 50 LGBTQ leaders will carry and pass the torch from Oakland to San Francisco. Each torch holder was nominated and selected by a committee to honor their work on important LGBTQ issues.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will begin the pink torch procession at noon at Oakland City Hall.

“This growing tradition (is) poignant, beautiful, emotional, zany and important — all rolled into one,” Schaaf said.

Funding for the Pink Triangle was led by art nonprofit Illuminate.

“This project is a shared act of love, generosity, and community” said Illuminate CEO Ben Davis. “It’s a timely and timeless reminder to remain vigilant against systemic injustice. It’s also a chance for our region and its people to shine.”

According to the Pink Triangle project’s organizers, “The pink triangle was used by the Nazis in concentration camps to identify homosexual prisoners. This symbol, which was used as in an attempt to label and persecute, has been embraced by the gay community as a symbol of pride. However, we mustn’t forget its tragic origins.”