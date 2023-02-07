SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover.

Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar location on Bush Street in Nob Hill in 2015, the restaurant stated.

Del Popolo was ranked on the list among three other restaurants in California, both in Los Angeles: Mulberry Street Pizza in Beverly Hills and Pizzeria Mozza in L.A.

With 980 reviews on Google Reviews, Del Popolo has 4.4 stars. Reviewers rave about the food, service and atmosphere of the place and recommend making reservations for dine-in.

“Hands down some of the best pizza I’ve ever had. Classic Neapolitan pizza with a soft chewy dough and crust. Tried the Asparagus pizza and loved the slight hint of pesto and lemon. Topped off with the Basque cheesecake which was truly sublime,” Sana shared on Google reviews.

“And i thought innovations with pizza are over. Surprise!! Del Popolo is no regular pizza,” said Kushal on Google reviews. “Mouthwatering flavours with perfect textures to the bite. I can’t wait to go back and try the rest on the menu. I think my favourite pizza place in SF. Great interiors, warm and friendly service, Nice date spot too.”

KRON On is streaming live news now

Top 20 pizza places in the U.S.

It comes as no surprise that the top two spots named on the list are in New York, followed by a restaurant in Chicago.

With 15 states making the top 20 here is a look at the full list, according to Trips to Discover:

Del Popolo is located at 855 Bush Street in San Francisco.