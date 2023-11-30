SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A retail store on Mission Street in San Francisco experiencing a “high number of shoplifting incidents” was host to a one-day shoplifting enforcement operation this week, the San Francisco Police Department announced Thursday. During the “Blitz ’23” operation, 17 adults were arrested, police said.

Two of the 17 suspects who were arrested in the Nov. 28 operation at a business of the 700 block of Mission St. had outstanding arrest warrants, police said. Marcus Terrell, 42, of Richmond, was arrested for shoplifting and booked on outstanding warrants from San Francisco and Milpitas. Tennyson Jackson, 42, of San Francisco, was arrested for petty theft and booked on an outstanding warrant from San Mateo. The other 15 arrests were for petty theft, with suspects’ ages ranging from 23 to 60.

The stolen property was recovered by police officers and returned to the store, SFPD said.

The “Blitz ’23” operation was an attempt by SFPD to “help reduce retail thefts and to hold those committing these crimes accountable,” according to authorities. The department said it will continue holding similar operations throughout the city.