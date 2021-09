SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police arrested a drug trafficker on Monday in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Narcotics officers arrived at the dealer’s apartment and served a search warrant.

Authorities confiscated more than $47,000 in cash and 2.4 kilos of meth and cocaine, in addition to multiple other drugs.

Police arrested the dealer, who was on bail for an open case.

No other details have been released at this time.