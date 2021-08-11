SF police arrest 2nd suspect in death of 6-year-old Jace Young

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco police have arrested the second suspect wanted in connection to the homicide of a 6-year-old boy.

Over a year ago, on July 4, 2020, Jace Young was watching fireworks with his family on Whitfield Court when he was struck by gunfire.

When police arrived, they found Joyce suffering from a gunshot wound.

Young was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The shooting also injured a second victim, police said.

On January 6, 2021, officers arrested 18-year-old James Harbor and booked him on charges of homicide (187 PC), attempted homicide (664/187 PC), and carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony (25800(a) PC).

On Wednesday August 11, 2021, officers arrested 18-year-old Deshaune Lumpkin for his outstanding warrants for the homicide.

The incident still remains an open investigation.

Anyone with information can also call the police department’s anonymous 24-hour tipline at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.