SF police arrest suspect in park district shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police in San Francisco on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the city’s Park District.

Haleem Williams, 44, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

On Jan. 16 at 5:48 a.m., officers responded to Sanchez Street on a report of a shooting and found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The victim told investigators he heard noises coming from a vehicle on Sanchez Street, and when he went to inspect the noise, the suspect confronted him and accused the victim of trying to steal his car.

An argument ensued, and the suspect pulled a firearm and shot the victim, police said.

Investigators ultimately developed information that led to the identification of Williams as a suspect in the shooting, and he was taken into custody without incident.

