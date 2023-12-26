SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several people were injured after being involved in crashes that resulted from a police chase in San Francisco on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said.

The chase began at about 6 p.m. at McAllister Street and Larkin Street when officers spotted a car that was wanted for a hit-and-run. The driver sped off and hit an uninvolved car, police said.

Three people in the car that was struck were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

As police chased the car, it struck a pedestrian who was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The chase finally concluded near Pennsylvania Street and the suspect was arrested.

The suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as well. He had an open arrest warrant for illegal firearm possession. Any possible charges are pending, SFPD said.