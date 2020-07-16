SF Police Commission votes to support Black Lives Matter movement

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Commission voted Wednesday night to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

That includes placing BLM posters in every police station in the city.

The resolution was passed unanimously.

The commission says this is the first step in a larger dialogue on how to further support Black lives in San Francisco.

The posters will have to go up within 30 days of the resolution.

The resolution mentions the San Francisco Police Department has been on the forefront of putting in place many critical reforms related to police accountability, bias-free policing, and community policing.

The departments must display a poster or sign of at least 32×24 inches that prominently and exclusively features the expression “Black Lives Matter.”

The poster or sign also needs to be placed in a location that is visible by the general public visiting the station, and at all times the sign must be unobstructed from a distance of at least five feet.

If the sign is damaged in any way, it must be replaced.

Latest Stories: