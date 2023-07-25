(BCN) — San Francisco police are investigating the death of a man who was shot in the Tenderloin neighborhood Friday evening. At 6:11 p.m. Friday, officers were alerted by a citizen tip of a shooting at Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street, about three blocks northeast of City Hall, police said in a press release Tuesday.

Police arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite the efforts of emergency responders to save the man’s life, he was declared dead at the scene. His name was not immediately available.

Witnesses told the officers that someone fled from the scene after the shooting, police said. The San Francisco Police Department’s homicide detail is leading the investigation into the killing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, and may remain anonymous.

