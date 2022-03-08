SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward for information that helps detectives catch a killer in connection to a 2020 homicide.

Mark Anthony Hughes, 35, of San Francisco, was shot to death just before 2 a.m. on March 14, 2020 on Jones Street.

“The family of Mark Anthony Hughes is seeking closure from this tragedy and is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect,” police said Tuesday.

The San Francisco Police Department authorized a $25,000 reward for information “leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction” of Hughes’ killer.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Sergeant Francis Graves #1734 of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at 415-553-9099, by calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444, or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411 and beginning the text message with “SFPD.”