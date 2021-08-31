$50K reward offered by SF police for information in murder of 16-year-old

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the murder of a 16-year-old Bayview girl.

On Friday, July 30th around 6:45 p.m., San Francisco police officers responded to a reported shooting in the unit block of Bertha Lane in Bayview.

Officers were told that two female shooting victims, ages 16 and 45, were privately transported to a local hospital.

The 45-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Sergeant Francis Graves #1734 of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at 1-415-553-9099 during business hours, by calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411 and beginning the text message with SFPD.

