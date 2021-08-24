SF Police Officer Association responds to Chesa Boudin’s father being granted clemency

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Officers Association released a statement on Tuesday after Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s father, David Gilbert.

The 76-year-old has been serving a life sentence for his role in the murder of three people, Sergeant Edward O’Grady, Officer Waverly Brown of the Nyack Police Department, and Peter Paige, a Brink’s security guard.

In 1981, Gilbert was the driver in a $1.6 million theft.

Below is the statement released by SFPOA:

“Andrew Cuomo’s last despicable act set in motion the potential release of a murdering domestic terrorist who participated in the killing of three innocent people, two police officers and a security guard, for money. It is repugnant and an affront to civilized society. As Chesa Boudin continues to use his influence to lobby for his biological father’s release, the victims’ will continue to be haunted by their immense loss at the hands of David Gilbert, his wife and his accomplices. It is a sad day for justice.” San Francisco Police Officers Association President Tony Montoya

Just hours before leaving office as the New York Governor on Monday, Cuomo granted clemency to six people.