SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police and many other officials have responded to Saturday night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park that killed 10 and injured 10 others.

After offering condolences to the victims and families of the mass shooting, SFPD released the following statement on safety ahead of the city’s Lunar New Year celebrations:

We are working with the community to address any safety concerns for Lunar New Year events. We are also working with our law enforcement partners to gather information that may affect public safety. At this time we do not have any information of credible threats. Our officers are on heightened alert and are prepared to respond to any incident that may occur. Anyone with information that may affect immediate public safety is asked to contact 911.

Many local and federal officials issued statements following the mass shooting:

President Joe Biden

Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park.



I’m monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2023

Oakland Police Department

“The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is deeply saddened by the tragic mass shooting that occurred last night in Monterey Park, CA. OPD will continue to patrol the City of Oakland, providing additional resources and high visibility where necessary, including within our Chinatown community. The safety of our residents, businesses, and visitors, is of utmost importance.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 22, 2023

California Governor Gavin Newsom

Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence.



Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night. We are monitoring the situation closely. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 22, 2023

Senator Scott Wiener

Today is Lunar New Year. It’s a beautiful day for the community, but it’s now also a day of mourning, with 10 people massacred by a gun in Monterey Park, a majority Asian community.



We mourn the victims, but we must never grow numb to this horrific violence. It must end. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) January 22, 2023

KRON On is streaming news live now

The Asian American Foundation