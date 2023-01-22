SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police and many other officials have responded to Saturday night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park that killed 10 and injured 10 others.
After offering condolences to the victims and families of the mass shooting, SFPD released the following statement on safety ahead of the city’s Lunar New Year celebrations:
We are working with the community to address any safety concerns for Lunar New Year events. We are also working with our law enforcement partners to gather information that may affect public safety. At this time we do not have any information of credible threats. Our officers are on heightened alert and are prepared to respond to any incident that may occur. Anyone with information that may affect immediate public safety is asked to contact 911.
Many local and federal officials issued statements following the mass shooting:
President Joe Biden
Oakland Police Department
“The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is deeply saddened by the tragic mass shooting that occurred last night in Monterey Park, CA. OPD will continue to patrol the City of Oakland, providing additional resources and high visibility where necessary, including within our Chinatown community. The safety of our residents, businesses, and visitors, is of utmost importance.”
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
California Governor Gavin Newsom
Senator Scott Wiener
The Asian American Foundation