SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a possible bomb threat at a building on Montgomery Street, SFPD confirmed. The threat came in around 1:39 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and received communication regarding a possible threat involving an explosive device. Officers established a perimeter while additional SFPD resources arrived and searched the location.

No suspicious device was located.

The incident is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.