SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police were busy in the early hours of Sunday morning as San Francisco Police Department officers responded to three separate shootings and a stabbing, all before 3 a.m.

Police say that just after 2 a.m., near the 500 block of Sutter Avenue, a man and woman were walking back to their car after visiting a nightclub when they were attacked by two suspects. The suspects attacked the man, stabbing him multiple times, and leaving him with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The victim was later identified as a 28-year-old Antioch man.

The second incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. in the Mission. Police say after fireworks were set off in the area, a 22-year-old San Francisco resident was shot. The victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to SFPD.

At 3 a.m. a victim told police he was in a fight when he was shot in the 4400 block of Mission Street, according to SFPD. The victim is a 28-year-old San Francisco resident, and he suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the incident.

Police also responded to shots fired in the area of Mission Street and Bayview Street. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found shell casings but don’t believe anyone was struck by the gunfire.