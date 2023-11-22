SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for an “at-risk” elderly man.

Minh Hy Thai, 79, was last seen on the 500 block of Parnassus Avenue at 11 a.m. on Nov. 20, SFPD said. The location is on the University of California, San Francisco Parnassus campus. He is known to visit the Chinatown neighborhood, police said.

Thai is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red baseball cap with a dragon design. He was using a crutch with his right arm.

The man is described as “at-risk” due to a medical condition, SFPD said.

If located, police said to call 911 to report his current location and physical description. Anyone with information on possible whereabouts is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415)-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.