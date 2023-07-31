(BCN) — Authorities in San Francisco are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man considered at risk. Xun Qi Lu, 83, was last seen about 2 a.m. Sunday leaving his residence in the 1800 block of Pine Street in San Francisco.

Lu, whose primary language is Cantonese, is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 113 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is considered at-risk because of a medical condition.

