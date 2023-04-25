SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for a missing man who is considered at-risk.

Conrado Concepcion, 75, was last seen at his home on Danton Street Monday at 10:30 a.m. Police say he may be driving his maroon Toyota Sienna, a van with California license plate 4JTD989.

Concepcion is 5-foot-7, 70 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, a green sweater and a gray jogging suit. View photos of him below.

He is considered at-risk due to a medical condition, SFPD said. He has a feeding tube in his neck.

Anyone who finds Concepcion is asked to call 9-1-1. Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.