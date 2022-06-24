SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is seeking for help in locating a sexual assault suspect, the department announced in a press release Friday. Officers first responded to this sexual assault incident on June 12 around 6: 23 a.m. in the area of Geneva Avenue and San Jose Avenue.

Police said the suspect is approximately 5 feet tall and male. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark shoes with a white stripe and white shoelaces — heading northbound on Cayuga Avenue.

The suspect encountered the 20-year-old female victim near Bannock Street and Seneca Avenue — roughly three blocks from where police responded.

The victim then continued walking towards 1200 Cayuga Avenue, where she was assaulted from behind by the suspect. The suspect restricted the victim’s breathing and covered her mouth. Then, she was forced to the ground and sexually assaulted by the suspect.

After a struggle, the victim fought off the suspect who later ran away from the scene, according to police. Authorities said the suspect may have injuries to his fingers or hands from the struggle with the victim.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Anyone with information about the suspect’s location is asked to contact Sergeant Esther Gonzalez with the Special Victims Unit at esther.gonzalez@sfgov.org or 415-734-3003.