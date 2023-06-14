SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department continues to make arrests related to a January 23 incident in which an officer was shot at while attempting to place a suspect, Spencer Hansen-Mukomela, into custody.

Investigators were able to identify Hansen-Mukomela’s firearm supplier as Craig Bolland of San Francisco. A search warrant was obtained for the 39-year-old’s residence in the 600 block of Green Street, police said.

On May 30, officers located Bolland with another male, Jose Reyes of San Francisco, in the area near Green Street and detained them. A loaded firearm and an extra handgun magazine was located on Reyes, police said.

Multiple illegal firearms including an AR-15 style weapon, a rifle converted to fully automatic, AK-47 assault rifle, assault pistol and other firearms were located in the residence.

Police also located firearm accessories, ammunition and other evidence related to the shooting investigation, SFPD said. (Photo: San Francisco Police Department)

Bolland was arrested and booked on several charges relating to illegal possession of firearms. Reyes was arrested and booked on charges of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in public, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.