SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The new chair of the group that puts on the San Francisco LGBTQ Pride parade said he “stands with those who #DeleteGrindr,” while calling for the replacement of the app’s incoming CEO.

BERLIN, GERMANY – APRIL 22: The logo of the dating app for gay and bisexual men Grindr is shown on the display of a smartphone on April 22, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

George Arison, who was announced last month as the chief executive officer of the app geared toward gay men, which hosts 1 million monthly users, has come under criticism for holding some conservative political viewpoints. Arison, who described himself as a conservative, endorsed Michael Bloomberg in the 2020 Democratic Party primary in a now-viral series of tweets.

“FYI I am a conservative & agree with some Trump policies,” Arison stated. “I think at least 10% of Republican voters and 1/3 of moderate independents are the same (like some Trump policies, can’t stand having him in office). So Dems need a nominee who can tap into this electoral spectrum.”

Arison also stated Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia) should run for president.

Arison, who was born in the Soviet Union, did criticize former President Donald Trump’s immigration proposals in 2016, telling Bloomberg News that “We all very strongly believe in immigration and bringing very skilled, awesome people to the U.S. and welcoming them. Google wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for Sergey Brin and Tesla wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for Elon Musk.”

Nguyen Pham, the new president of the Francisco Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Celebration Committee — which puts on the Pride parade and festival on the last Sunday of June annually — issued a statement saying that “As the most popular social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people, Grindr has a responsibility to protect its users. By choosing to appoint someone like George Arison as CEO, who is so clearly antithetical to the LGBTQ+ community, Grindr is openly betraying the very people who enabled the company to rise to such prominence in the first place.”

Pham went on to say that “SF Pride stands with those who #DeleteGrindr, and we call for Grindr’s parent company, San Vicente Acquisitions, to right the wrong that is George Arison.”

The committee faced backlash earlier this year after banning police from marching in uniform in the June parade; eventually, a compromise was reached that allowed a limited number of police to march in uniform.

A representative of Grindr declined to comment for this report.