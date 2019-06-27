SF Pride Parade 2019: Things to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Happy Pride!

It’s San Francisco Pride, one of the oldest and largest LGBT parades in the world.

The parade is scheduled for Sunday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m. and will run along Market Street from Embarcadero to Civic Center.

The celebration however begins Saturday, June 29 with events from noon to 6 p.m.

The event is free but donations are encouraged at the entry gate.

Below you’ll find a guide for this weekend’s festivities.

PARADE ROUTE

The parade runs along Market Street from Beale to Eighth Street.

The march will then proceed west on Market to Hyde and Eighth Streets, where it will go off from Eighth and in Civic Center.

GRANDSTANDS INFO

Hours:

09:30 AM

Gates open, general seating begins.

10:30 AM

Parade begins on Market at Beale Street.

Tickets will also be available for purchase at the gates on the morning of the parade.

Getting to the Grandstands:

The Civic Center Muni/BART Station is located at the Grandstand entrance on the north side of Market between 7th and 8th St.

Bicycle parking is located on Hastings Plaza on the northeast corner of Hyde and McAllister.

Parking is scarce across the city throughout Pride Weekend and we recommend looking at alternatives to driving.

IMPORTANT: Your space is subject to resale if you are not seated by 10:30 AM.

HOW TO GET THERE

Public transportation is your best bet! Civic Center BART and Muni will make direct stops to the event. You can stop anywhere from Embarcadero to Civic Center.

Driving is not suggested, but if you must, you can reserve a parking spot here: sfpride.org/parking/

ROAD CLOSURES

The following street closures will be required at the specified times:

Starting at 9 a.m., Thursday and continuing until 3 p.m., Monday:

Fulton Street between Hyde and Larkin streets

Grove Street between Polk and Larkin streets

Starting at 7 p.m., Thursday and continuing until 6 a.m., Monday:

Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place between McAllister and Grove streets

Starting at 9 a.m., Friday and continuing until 6 a.m., Monday:

Grove Street between Hyde Street and Van Ness Avenue

Larkin Street between McAllister and Market streets

Starting at 8 p.m., Friday and continuing until 6 a.m., Monday:

Dr. Tom Waddell Place between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street

Polk Street between Grove and Market streets

McAllister Street between Van Ness Avenue and Leavenworth Street

Hyde Street between McAllister and Grove streets

Starting at 8 p.m., Saturday and continuing until 6 a.m., Monday:

Continuum Place from Golden Gate Avenue to Terminus

Elm Street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street

Golden Gate Avenue between Van Ness Avenue and Leavenworth Street

Hyde Street between Turk and McAllister streets

Larkin Street between Turk and McAllister streets

Polk Street between Turk and McAllister streets

Redwood Street between Polk Street and Van Ness Avenue

Starting at 12:01 a.m., Sunday and continuing until 5 p.m., Sunday:

Leavenworth Street between McAllister and Market streets

Sutter Street between Sansome and Market streets

Sansome Street (northbound lane only) between Bush and Sutter streets

All northbound traffic coming from 9th Street will be directed to use Hayes Street to either Van Ness Avenue or Franklin Street. Southbound traffic on Polk Street should use Golden Gate Avenue to Hyde Street until Saturday evening when both Hyde Street and Golden Gate Avenue will be closed.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the Civic Center area on Saturday and Sunday as there will be extreme congestion.

Event participants are strongly encouraged to take public transportation as parking and traffic will be extremely difficult.

Bicycle valet will be available at McAllister and Hyde.

All Muni Metro trains will stop at Civic Center station for the Pride Celebration and Parade, as well as at Powell and Montgomery stations for the Pride Parade.

PUBLIC TRANSIT IMPACTS:

Muni: Due to street closures in the Civic Center area during the Pride Parade and Celebration, the following muni routes will be affected until 6 a.m., Monday: 5 Fulton; 19 Polk; and 21 Hayes



SECURITY INFORMATION

Everyone getting in to the celebration will be subject to screening. The following items are prohibited:

• Any bag or container over 18” x 18”

• Alcohol

• Coolers

• Glass bottles

• Illegal drugs or substances

• Hazardous or toxic materials

• Firearms, fireworks, explosives

• Drones

• Weapons

• Knives, impact or electric pulse weapons

• Stunning devices

• Radios, walkie-talkies, jammers, scanners

• Portable speakers

• Any item deemed inappropriate or hazardous by law enforcement or security

EMERGENCY INFORMATION

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management is making sure everyone has a safe Pride Weekend.

People who plan to attend can text a number to receive emergency alerts.

Just text Pride SF to 888-777 to receive those alerts.

City officials are also asking people participating in the festivities to always be aware of their surroundings.

This story will be updated.




