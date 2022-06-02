SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed will march in this year’s San Francisco Pride Parade, SFPD Chief Bill Scott announced on Twitter. Breed previously stated last week that she would not take part in this year’s parade unless uniformed officers were allowed to march.

Earlier on Thursday, the group representing San Francisco LGBTQ+ officers and the organizers of the San Francisco Pride Parade reached an agreement to allow a limited number of uniformed officers to march in the Pride Parade on June 26, SF Supervisor Matt Dorsey confirmed in an email to KRON4. That resolved the issue that caused Breed to previously decide to skip the parade.

Breed said if the LGBTQ+ officers are welcomed to march, she will take part in the parade on June 26, according to Dorsey. Dorsey has confirmed now that he will also join the parade.

Under the agreement, command staff, which are mandated to wear uniforms, will be in uniform for the parade, according to the email. A “limited” number of on-duty law enforcement officers will be uniform.

Most of the public safety contingency joining in this year’s Pride march will be in casual department-approved Pride apparel.

The Pride Board enacted its ban on uniformed officers marching in 2020, but the parade that year did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also did not happen in 2021 due to the pandemic. The 2022 parade marks the first time the ban has been put into action.