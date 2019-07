PETALUMA (KRON) - The Sonoma County Sheriffs Department are asking the public to help locate a suspect in a shooting that took place last Saturday in Petaluma.

The suspect is Eduardo Giovay Lopez-Cabrera, 21, of Petaluma. He is 5'1" and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and goes by aliases "Peque," "Pequeño" and "Shorty." The suspect is armed and dangerous, and police advise to not approach him, but call 911 immediately.