SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Other than voting on whether to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, there were seven propositions on the San Francisco ballot yesterday, and so far it looks like voters have decided to not limit their ability to recall elected officials in the future.

Proposition C, which would ban recall petitions from starting in the first 12 months of an official’s term and would require recalls be held more than a year out from regularly scheduled elections, won the support of only 39.7% of voters, according to preliminary election returns Tuesday at 10:40p.m. It needs a majority to pass.

Prop C was proposed by members of the city’s Board of Supervisors. It was opposed by the groups behind February’s successful recall of three school board members, who contend that if it were the law then, the school board recall would not have been possible (though last night’s recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin would have been).

Also on the ballot, Proposition D is passing. It was proposed by District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who represents the Marina neighborhood, due to complaints that the district attorney’s office was not being communicative enough with crime victims and families.

Prop D would provide for legal services to domestic violence victims and creates an office of victim and witness rights. It won the support of 60.6% of voters, according to preliminary election returns.

The fate of Prop A, a bond for the city’s Muni subway and streetcars, is unclear. It needs two-thirds to pass and is sitting at 63.3%, according to preliminary returns.