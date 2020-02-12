SF public corruption scandal: 8 organizations subpoenaed by city attorney

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced on Wednesday that 8 subpoenas were issued as part of a joint public corruption investigation.

The probe stems from federal criminal charges filed against former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, and San Francisco restauranteur Nick Bovis.

The 8 companies and nonprofits subpoenaed are believed to be involved in funneling donations to fund city programs and events, including funding Public Works holiday parties, Herrera said.

The 8 companies subpoenaed are:

For-profit utility PG&E

Construction firms Webcor, Pankow and Clark Construction

Recycling company Recology

Three nonprofits – Lefty O’Doul’s Foundation for the Kids, San Francisco Parks Alliance, and the San Francisco City Coalition

Federal officials have accused Nuru and Bovis of designing several corruption schemes. including allegedly trying to steer city contracts to Bovis.

Nuru is also accused of lying to the FBI, having city contractors perform free or discounted work on his vacation home, and accepting luxury travel gifts from a Chinese billionaire developer seeking help with a development in San Francisco.

Nuru has since resigned from his position with the city.

