SF Public Works Director submits resignation following corruption scandal

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru has submitted his resignation on Monday, according to Mayor London Breed’s office.

Breed released a statement on his resignation after the letter was accepted:

“From the moment Director Mohammed Nuru was arrested, he was placed on leave and removed from any and all decision-making, and an Acting Director was appointed. While I understand the desire for him to be fired immediately, it’s important that we follow all the laws required to terminate a public employee, no matter the circumstances. Before this process had been completed, he submitted his resignation. We can now move the Department forward under new leadership. Our goal is to continue to support the hard-working employees of this department and to continue its mission of cleaning our streets, performing critical infrastructure work, and taking care of our City. I will continue to support the full independent investigation underway to uncover any improper actions that were taken and recommend reforms to ensure they never happen again.”

His resignation comes just weeks after he was arrested and charged with public corruption.

Nuru, along with owner of Lefty O’Doul’s Nick Bovis, was charged with honest services wire fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to bribe a San Francisco Airport Commissioner, according to the United States Attorney David L. Anderson.

SFO Commissioner Linda Crayton submitted her letter of resignation on Jan. 29.