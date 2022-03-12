SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Public Works announced Friday morning that they will be helping volunteers plant over 100 trees in Bayview and Hunters Point Neighborhoods.

The event will take place Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. at Heron’s Head Park at Cargo Way and Jennings Street, officials say.

The tree planting is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

San Francisco Public Works shared in a tweet that crewmembers are preparing the worksites.

The community program, Love Our City: Neighborhood Beautification Day, was made in response to Arbor day, the city’s two year COVID-19 pause on community gatherings, and the city’s air quality, San Francisco Public Works said.

Neighborhood Beautification Day is a monthly event where school, faith-based organizations, schools and residents attend events to better the city’s environment and public spaces.

Street trees improve air quality, rude the impact of stormwater runoff and remove carbon dioxide from air, officials shared.

The city’s Public Works team and representatives from the Port of San Francisco and Department of the Environment will be present.

Mayor London Breed, Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton and City Administration Carmen Chu were among the guests invited to the event, officials reported.