SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There have been three pedestrians killed this year while trying to cross the streets of San Francisco.

Walk SF started its Vision Zero campaign nine years ago with the goal of eliminating all fatal crashes by 2024. It’s going to be a difficult goal to reach, coming out of the deadliest year for pedestrian-related deaths.

Twenty people were killed last year while walking in San Francisco. Most of them were elderly, Asian American, or both, and this year the city is already off to a rough start.

On Monday, San Francisco recorded its third pedestrian death of the year.

Here at the intersection of Franklin and Eddy Streets near City Hall. The victim was an Asian-American woman and according to the executive director of Walk SF Jodie Medeiros–

The first two pedestrians killed in 2023 were also Asian women.

“Speed is the number one cause that we see over and over again for traffic fatalities, particularly people killed by a car hitting them,” Executive Director Walk SF Jodie Medeiros said.

Speed and distracting driving are been big factors, but the Chinatown Community Development Center has been sending out PSA’s for years on how to stay safe while crossing the street.

Community Planning Manager Rosa Chen says education is an extremely important reminder coming out of the pandemic.

“Don’t cross the street without looking left and right, but beyond tha it’s also like don’t run across the street to catch the bus. Making sure that we’re doing very pin-pointed issues,” Chen said.

The intersection of the most recent fatality is where I talked with walkers like Chris Verbin. He says more pedestrians and drivers need to stay off their phones.

“A pedestrian thinking that they might be ok if they cross the crosswalk, they might not realize that someone in their vehicle might also be on their cell phone,” said pedestrian Chris Verbin.

Walk SF wants the city to do more to make our streets safer for everyone, asking for a redesign of streets that focuses on safety and not speed.

“The solid hit posts, extending across the sidewalk using paint, making sure sidewalks are clearly marked,” Medeiros said.

Not just because of fatalities, but also because of the 200 people a year in San Francisco that end up living with severe industries because of a car crash.

“They might never be able to work again, they might need 100 percent care all the time. They might have traumatic relations with that intersection. It might be right outside their house,” Medeiros said.

Walk SF conducted a new report to study dangerous streets and intersections. They found that streets high up on the list are one-ways, like Franklin Street. Drivers going way over the speed limit, trying to beat the traffic lights.