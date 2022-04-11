SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Elections Commission opted not to remove their three appointees to the city’s Redistricting Task Force.

The commission voted unanimously Friday to keep their appointees, after Mayor London Breed and state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) advocated for keeping them.

LGBTQ activists, the League of Women Voters and the Northern California chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union advocated considering their removal in light of new map proposals of the city’s supervisor districts that have been coming out of Task Force meetings. These groups say the new maps would dilute the voting power of minority communities.

The borders of the city’s 11 supervisor districts are redrawn every 10 years after U.S. Census data are released. The task force must vote on a final map Wednesday, and a final map will have to be made official by the end of the week.

At its most recent meeting, which ended early Sunday after over 15 hours, the task force approved a draft map that would dramatically shift the borders of districts 5 and 6, which now cover the Haight-Ashbury, Tenderloin and south of Market neighborhoods. The vote is significant because the final map is expected to be similar to the one approved early Sunday.

Four members of the task force walked out of the meeting.

The task force will meet again at 5:30 p.m. Monday.