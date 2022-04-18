SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today marks 116 years since the massive 1906 earthquake that devastated San Francisco.

Mayor London Breed spoke at Lotta’s Fountain on Market Street downtown, honoring the people who helped rebuild San Francisco after the natural disaster.

There was a moment of silence at 5:11 a.m., the exact time the large earthquake struck in 1906 and was felt across the Bay Area.

Fire engines sounded their sirens to break the silence.

People then moved to Mission Dolores Park to spray paint a fire hydrant.

That golden hydrant, located on 20th and Church streets, was found to be working during the earthquake and saved the lives of many.

After the 7.9 earthquake a fire also broke out. The fire destroyed much of San Francisco. In total, 250,000 people were left homeless, 100,000 left town and more than 3,000 died.

The strong shocks lasted for about a minute, and records show the earthquake could be felt from southern Oregon to as far as central Nevada.