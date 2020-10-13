SF rents drop 20% from one year ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco rent isn’t what it used to be, and that’s due to the coronavirus pandemic and possibly California’s fire season impacting where people choose to live.

According to Zumper National Rent Report, the median 1-bedroom price in SF has decreased by 20.3%. This drop is the largest yearly decrease Zumper has ever recorded in its history of tracking rent.

Additionally, other expensive cities in the United States have also seen a drop in rent. SF still took the lead when it came to most expensive 1-bedroom apartments, priced at $2,830.

Zumper

Latest Stories: