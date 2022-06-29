SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nearly 500 residents at a San Francisco high-rise apartment building are still left in limbo — unsure of where they’ll stay next.

This comes nearly a month after a water main failure flooded all 35 floors of their building at 33 Tehama St. Residents are told they must move out of their hotel accommodations next week and find a new place to live.

SF Supervisor Matt Dorsey and building ownership held a town hall Wednesday that left many residents more frustrated. “This has been a very financially stressful time for me and my partner and for many folks in the building, having to front the cost,” said Tyler Patterson who is a resident of the building.

Patterson hasn’t been living at 33 Tehama for nearly a month since a water main failure sent 20,000 gallons of water cascading down 35 floors of the building, forcing nearly 500 people to evacuate immediately.

For the first time, Dorsey hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday night with city housing committees and the real estate management firm, Hines, that owns the building to address concerns and provide updates.

Dorsey’s office denied KRON4’s request to join the meeting saying it was only for residents but didn’t provide an explanation as to why when asked.

“What I would call a dog and pony show which isn’t adequate. A lot of folks go without responses,” said Patterson.

Hines originally targeted residents to return by July 1 but has said that date is pushed back. As of July 6, Hines says they’ll no longer pay for hotel accommodations.

“Hines continue prioritize profits over the lives of their residents,” said Patterson. He added residents will be able to reoccupy the building in phases, starting from August and through October.

Residents will have to find short-term housing, or they can choose to terminate their lease. If they seek short-term housing without reimbursements, Hines said they’ll waive 100% of their rent.

However, if they’re seeking reimbursements, Hines said they’ll pay up to $300 dollars per day, but tenants will still have to pay 50% of their rent at each month at a building they’re not allowed to occupy.

“I don’t think $300 gets you very far with a short-term rental in San Francisco at all so it’s going to be very disruptive come July 6 when they make folks start to front the cost for their short-term housing,” said Patterson.

Patterson said many are now scrambling to find a place to live with a fast-approaching deadline.