SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fire officials are urging San Francisco residents to shelter in place after a structure fire broke out in the city’s Outer Richmond neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

A two-alarm structure fire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. in the 600 block of 40th Avenue. Live wires are down in the area, SFFD said. Residents nearby are asked to shelter in place.

