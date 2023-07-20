SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One of the 150 most “legendary” restaurants in the world resides in San Francisco, according to a list made by TasteAtlas.

The list ranked restaurants all around the world, from Germany to Indonesia to Kenya. Tadich Grill came in at No. 128.

The restaurant, located at 240 California Street in the city’s Financial District, calls itself the oldest, continuously run restaurant in California.

It first opened as a coffee stand in San Francisco in 1849. The menu features now classics such as filet mignon and pot roast, as well as specials like seafood cioppino.

An open banner hangs outside the Tadich Grill, California’s oldest restaurant, in San Francisco, on June 4, 2021. California, the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, is now turning a page on the pandemic. Most of California’s coronavirus restrictions will disappear Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Tadich Grill is one of two California restaurants to make the list — the other is Musso & Frank Grill in Los Angeles (#89).

The list’s top-ranked restaurant is Figlmüller in Vienna, Austria. The second-ranked restaurant is Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City.

TasteAtlas’ list includes restaurants from Michelin-star eateries to family-run spots.

“These are establishments that have remained relevant and highly regarded in an ever-changing culinary landscape. Our list celebrates these enduring icons of gastronomy, the restaurants that prioritize substance over show, serving honest, no-nonsense food that is simply delectable,” the article reads.