SF restaurant owner braces for end of outdoor dining

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Restaurants in San Francisco are on edge about the fate of outdoor dining.

While the city hasn’t released specifics on what rollbacks are to come, some restaurants are getting calls tonight that outdoor dining will be shut down on Saturday, this weekend.

For restaurant employees and owners, their worst fears seem to be coming true – that outdoor dining will be paused as soon as this weekend.

Now many are trying to make the tough decisions, to either stay open for take-out or close down during the restrictions.

“Restaurant friends, restaurant colleagues and everyone’s shocked. We all were very optimistic about potentially keeping outdoor dining still but I guess that’s not the case,” Jon Konstin Jr. said.

Manager at John’s Grill on Ellis Street in San Francisco, John Konstin Jr. says he got the call Thursday night from friends in the industry and those close to planning in the city.

He says they alerted him that the city would shut down outdoor dining on Saturday.

“Stunned. Extremely, extremely empathetic toward everyone at the restaurant. Everyone here is an extended family member. We have people here who have been working with us for three decades so I just think what are we gonna do with them?” Konstin Jr. said.

Like many other restaurants, Konstin Jr. says the restaurant recently put a lot of money and resources into their outdoor dining set up so not being able to use it will be a huge waste.

“It’s so so tough to put all the energy into building this winter-esque parkelette that we have over here,” Konstin Jr. said.

Konstin Jr. says the restaurant now faces dreaded decisions.

“We’re going to weigh all of our options, whether we close completely during the shelter in place or we stick to delivery options but delivery options aren’t really feasible for us,” Konstin Jr. said.

While this new information is circulating among the restaurant industry, neither the city nor the mayor’s office has released specifics about if and when outdoor dining will be paused but said earlier this week that it is an option the city is considering.

KRON4 reached out to the mayor’s office Thursday night about outdoor dining possibly closing this Saturday but have not heard back yet.

We can expect more information on Friday.