(KRON) — After almost 14 years in the Financial District, one Italian restaurant is closing in downtown San Francisco. Barbacco’s last day will be on Friday, Sept. 29, the business announced on Instagram.

The restaurant, located at 220 California St., cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason that led to the closure.

Barbacco said they thought 2023 was the year business would return to pre-pandemic levels. However, that did not happen as foot traffic never seemed to completely return to pre-pandemic levels.

“We hoped 2023 would be the year the neighborhood returned to the way it was pre-pandemic, however that hasn’t been the case,” Barbacco said on Instagram. “I am forever grateful to each of our employees who showed up every day and took impeccable care of our guests. Thank you.”

Customers can still go to Barbacco’s sister restaurant Perbacco, which is also an Italian restaurant. Both are located on the same street as the renowned San Francisco restaurant Tadich Grill.

You can make reservations at Barbacco through its website or by calling 415-955-1919. The restaurant is open weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner.

Businesses like Barbacco have attributed workers going remote as a reason for shutting down, along with increasing rent costs to stay in San Francisco.