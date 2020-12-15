SF restaurants struggling to survive

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The current proprietors closed the Cliff House temporarily back in July, but now they are shutting for good at the end of the month.

They say the pandemic is only partly to blame.

News of this venerable local institution folding is casting a chill to the city’s dining scene which has seen many closures.

Gates are up all over the Financial District and Soma. The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce got their hands on some sobering spending trend data from Mastercard.

“At the end of November in the Soma and Financial areas just based on ZIP Codes, 85 percent of bars and restaurants were closed and that was an increase from the month before of about 75 percent,” said Emily Abraham, from the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.

Some of those could be holiday closures over the Thanksgiving break. The Chamber doesn’t have an exact list of permanent closures at this time.

The owner of Deliboard on Folsom Street, Adam Maesnick, decided after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, to start their holiday closure now, reopening on Jan. 2.

Hearing the news about the Cliff House, he’s concern about what the city’s dining scene will look like once the pandemic is over.

“It doesn’t feel real, but eventually when people start to really move around again, I think they really feel the effect of what has happened over the last 12 months here in San Francisco,” said Maesnick.

Scoma’s is another old school San Francisco restaurant that’s hanging on with take-out, cocktails to serve and are offering a cioppino meal kit for the holidays.

“Anybody who cares about little restaurants mom and pop restaurants the middle tier of the dining segment. Anybody who’s a fan of that really needs to get out and show their support,” said Culinary Director of Scoma’s, Gordon Drysdale.

Drysdale says they need their customers to come back. Especially if they don’t want to see their favorite institutions go away forever.

