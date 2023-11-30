SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crime is on the decline in San Francisco. According to the city’s police chief, retail thefts and car break-ins were significantly lower for Thanksgiving compared to the same time last year.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the number one reason criminals were stopped in their tracks is because of Blitz operations — officers waiting for criminals at businesses that are commonly targeted for crime.

It’s been two years since the first wave of brazen smash-and-grabs at San Francisco’s Union Square. The thefts decreased in 2022, but according to Scott, the numbers are even more promising this year.

He says retail thefts and car break-ins decreased more than 75% during Thanksgiving and the busy shopping weekend that followed.

“A lot of our work has been through what we have coined as our Blitz Operations,” Scott said.

The Blitz is made up of police officers in and out of uniform patrolling inside businesses and areas with high crime rates. On Wednesday, police arrested a 14-year-old girl accused of stealing more than $30,000 in goods from local stores. Just a day earlier, on Tuesday at a retail store on Mission Street resulted in the arrest of 17 adults.

Chief Scott says all stolen property was seized by officers and returned to the store.

“We can’t be everywhere, but we’re in a lot of places and if you happen to go in one of those locations and try to steal, we’re going to arrest you and we’ve been very successful at that,” said Scott.

The police chief says more than 300 people have been arrested since the Blitzs started two years ago and that detentions are being sought by the DA’s office for repeat offenders.

CEO of the Union Square Alliance, Marisa Rodriguez, says shoppers are taking notice and are happy about the changes.

“It’s palpable, you can feel it, you can see the presence of police. It just feels safer. It feels better,” said Rodriguez.

A state grant worth $15.3 million is also helping the San Francisco Police Department tackle retail theft.