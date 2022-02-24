SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tonight the San Francisco school board will consider laying off hundreds of teachers and staff to cutt funding.

This after Tuesday’s meeting abruptly canceled 90 minutes in due to an error in posting the meeting agenda properly and at least 72 hours ahead of time.

Four hundred people have already received preliminary layoff notices including teachers, paraeducators, social workers, community school coordinators and other staff.

Before the meeting on Tuesday came to a halt many teachers, parents and students called in to urge the board to vote against the layoff plan, and ahead of the meeting protests and press conferences were held by United Educators of San Francisco.

The school board is voting on layoffs as it faces a $125 million budget deficit for next school year.

The district says it has to cut millions in funding to certain programs and jobs or else the state will take over.

The state says the district is spending at high rates despite years of declining enrollment.

If the board approves the layoffs, it could decrease the total number of employees laid off.

The district says official notices would go out to staff being laid off no later than May 13.

The board meeting starts at 3 p.m. on Zoom.