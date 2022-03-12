SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The United Educators of San Francisco (UESF) announced on Saturday afternoon that they are holding a news conference in response to multiple missed and partial paychecks.

San Francisco School District educators reportedly had ongoing issues with pay and benefits since November, UESD says. January and February were months that educators struggled to pay living expenses and overdraft bank fees due to late and missed pay.

The District reportedly cut over 600 off-cycle checks and employees are still waiting on paychecks.

Teachers’ checks remained unpaid by the San Francisco Unified School District, educators say.

The conference is scheduled Monday Mar. 14 at 555 Franklin St. in San Francisco.

The speech is expected to begin at 4:20 p.m.

To RSVP for the event, visit bit.ly/sfusdpayusnow .