SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to nine bank robberies in a six-day span, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release. In five of the nine robberies that happened between May 3 and May 9, SFPD said the suspect successfully stole cash from the bank.

The suspect would enter a bank, hand a teller a note and demand money, according to the press release which states SFPD obtained images and surveillance footage. Here’s a list of the when and where the nine alleged robberies happened.

May 3: 200 block of Winston Drive

May 5: 2000 block of Irving Street

May 8: 6100 block of Geary Boulevard

May 8: 600 block of 8th Street

May 8: 300 block of Clement Street

May 8: 1800 block of Irving Street

May 9: 2600 block of Ocean Avenue

May 9: 2600 block of Ocean Avenue

May 9: 2000 block of Irving Street

During the final May 9 incident on Irving Street around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene and spoke with the victim and witnesses. SFPD said the suspect stole cash and then left the area on a bicycle. Around 4 p.m., officers saw the suspect on Geary Street where SFPD investigators determined probable cause to make the arrest.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Julien Lee. He was arrested on four counts of second-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree attempted robbery, eight counts of second-degree burglary, resisting arrest and outstanding warrants out of San Francisco for robbery, burglary and grand theft.

Lee’s bond is set at $90,000, according to San Francisco Sheriff’s Office jail records.