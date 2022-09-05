SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Videos show San Francisco Police Department squad cars breaking up a large sideshow in San Francisco’s Mission District early Monday.

Officers arrived just after 12:30 a.m., according to SFPD spokesman Robert Rueca. The “stunt driving incident” was reported at Duboce Avenue at Valencia Street, south of Market.

“Officers arrived on scene and witnessed stunt driving in the area,” Rueca wrote in an email to KRON4 later Monday. “The vehicles involved dispersed from the scene. No arrests have been made at this time for this open investigation.”

Rueca did not answer how many vehicles were involved in the incident or how many police responded.

Video shows the cars making a show of force going down Duboce, leading participants to scatter. It also shows the stunts from the perspective of the spectators.