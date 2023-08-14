(KRON) — A San Francisco restaurant owner has once again been hit by burglars. This incident marks the second time in two weeks Andy Yang’s small businesses have been burglarized after his restaurant, Kung Food near Alamo Square was hit on July 30.

Aceking BBQ located on Clement Street in the Richmond District was broken into early Saturday morning. More than $2,000 in cash was stolen with an estimated $3,000 in damages.

Just two weeks after Andy Yang’s #SanFrancisco restaurant Kung Food was broken into his 2nd business Ace King Barbecue on Clement St. was hit by burglars. Cash, televisions and tablets stolen. $3k in damage. Wiring to surveillance cameras was also cut. pic.twitter.com/9DGfff3v71 — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) August 12, 2023

“We didn’t do anything wrong. We don’t deserve to be treated like this. We are a small business that help to generate revenue to the city,” said Yang. “But this is like what we get in return. Being violated and without getting any sort of justice.”

Yang says he is considering selling his restaurant. His businesses have now been burglarized eight times since the pandemic.