SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Workers at a Starbucks location in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset neighborhood filed a petition to unionize on Wednesday. The workers at the store, which is located at 744 Irving Street, filed with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United, according to a press release.

The employees at the Irving location join over 8,000 Starbucks baristas nationwide who have launched an effort to leverage unions for improved working conditions, better pay and consistent schedules.

“Economic inequality is at a peak right now, and working people are being forced to fight for the life we deserve,” said SF barista Atakan Deviren. “We as workers are making all the money for these billion-dollar companies, and we’re not seeing any of it. We need an end to the disrespect we get from management, and we need consistent, adequate hours and a living wage.”

According to the press release, Starbucks has launched a “ruthless” union-busting campaign that includes making threats to workers’ access to benefits, firing union leaders, and closing down union stores.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Across the country, around 300 Starbucks stores have joined in with union efforts, including a location in Oakland that filed a petition earlier this year.