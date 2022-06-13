SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) had to stay away from his home while it was searched by bomb-sniffing dogs, according to an article in the San Francisco Chronicle confirmed by Wiener’s press secretary to KRON4.

The death threat, written in an email to staff members, stated that “we placed bombs in his office and his house” and that Wiener would die that day. The San Francisco Police Department and the California Highway Patrol then searched the home.

“The San Francisco Police Department is aware of this incident,” SFPD Public Information Officer Katheryn Winters told KRON4. “This is an an ongoing investigation which is being handled by the California Highway Patrol and the San Francisco Police Department Special Investigations Division.”

CHP did not immediately return requests for comment Monday. Wiener will be speaking to KRON4 later this morning about this incident.

Wiener, who is gay and Jewish and represented the Castro neighborhood on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors before his ascension to the state senate, has often been a target of homophobic and anti-Semitic language online. He has authored legislation seeking to help LGBTQ Californians.

In 2020, for example, Wiener was a target of death threats after conspiracy theories emerged he wanted to decriminalize pedophilia. In fact, Wiener’s successful SB 145 legislation sought to remove from mandatory inclusion on the sex offender registry those people over the age of 18 who have been convicted of having consensual oral or anal sex with someone between the ages of 14 and 17, provided they are within 10 years age of that person. People who had vaginal intercourse are already considered on a case-by-case basis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.