SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – At long last, San Francisco State University will be holding in-person commencement exercises at Oracle Park, on the city’s waterfront and home of the San Francisco Giants.

The first ceremony, on May 26, will honor those graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021. The May 27 ceremony will honor the graduates of this year’s class. In-person ceremonies in 2020 and 2021 had been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The commencement speaker May 26 will be District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who represents West Portal and Parkmerced on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. The commencement speaker May 27 will be Eleni Kounalakis, the sitting lieutenant governor of California.

“I am so excited and grateful for an opportunity to come together and celebrate our 2020, 2021 and 2022 graduates at in-person commencement ceremonies. Our university, like our city and our state, remained among the safest in the nation during the challenges of the past two years,” stated Lynn Mahoney, the university’s president. “It is with great joy that we return to one another. I am pleased that Supervisor Melgar and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will be able to join us to celebrate these graduates who endured and overcame more obstacles than they could have anticipated to reach this important milestone.”

Civil rights lawyer Fania E. Davis will be awarded an honorary degree May 26. On the following day, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor BD Wong will receive the same.