(KRON) — A store owner in San Francisco’s Richmond District is recovering after being assaulted with a baseball bat during a robbery Thursday night.

Around 9:31 p.m., officers responded to the report of a robbery and aggravated assault in the 3900 block of Balboa Street. An unconscious 60-year-old man, Yohannes Tewolde, also referred to as John, was found laying on the ground, according to police.

(Photo: GoFundMe)

Tewolde was taken to a local hospital with significant injuries.

An investigation into this incident and eyewitness accounts revealed an unknown suspect attempted to steal merchandise from the business. Tewolde confronted the suspect with a bat, police said.

The suspect began assaulting Tewolde and was able to gain control of the bat with which he began hitting Tewolde. Before fleeing the scene, in an unknown sedan, the suspect threw the bat at another victim.

No arrests have been made. John remains in the Intensive Care Unit. A GoFundMe has been created by the community for Tewolde and his family.

According to the GoFundMe page, Tewolde is described as a loving father, husband and store owner. “He worked 7 days a week and always shared his warm smile with customers,” the GoFundMe page states. (Photo: GoFundMe)

This incident is currently being investigated by SFPD’s Night Investigations Unit and Crime Scene Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444.