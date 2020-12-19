SF stores see drop in visitors by 80% due to pandemic, new order

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – COVID-19 and the subsequent restrictions have been a blow to businesses across the Bay Area and even those stores allowed to stay open at reduced capacity have seen a severe drop in foot traffic as both tourists and locals stay home.

When have you seen Pier 39 this empty, especially a week before Christmas but that’s what it’s like these days.

“We have definitely felt a shift this past week or 10 days,” Taylor Safford said.

The pandemic coupled with a stay-at-home order has reduced the number of those visiting here by more than 80-percent.

“Our busy days are 25 to 30 thousand people, now we are seeing 2-3000 people a day,” Taylor Safford said.

The fact outdoor dining is closed along with most Pier 39 attractions doesn’t help bring in locals or tourists, though these guys are still here to entertain those who do show up.

The lack of foot traffic isn’t only here at Pier 39 .

“Our busy holiday season starts two weeks prior to Christmas they are the busy weeks of the year and we are down 80% here in the shop,” Mike Zwiefelhofer said.

Z Cioccolato is a popular spot for tourists and locals in North Beach but here too the pandemic coupled with the recent closure of outdoor dining has Columbus Avenue virtually empty.

Luckily the company which is known for its gourmet fudge and barrels of candy has stepped up its online presence.

“It’s up dramatically this year and especially December representing a major portion of our business and keeping us afloat,” Zwiefelhofer said.

Not all businesses can take advantage of an online presence, what remains to be seen is how many of these businesses can survive into the new year.