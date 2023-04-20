SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco commuters beware. A pivotal playoff basketball game, a waterfront baseball game and a gathering of cannabis enthusiasts in Golden Gate Park are all happening Thursday in the city. The Golden State Warriors host the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center at 7 p.m. in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Warriors, down 2-0 in the best-of-7 series, will host their first playoff game since winning the NBA championship last June. That’s not the only game in town. At 6:45 p.m. is a San Francisco Giants game against the New York Mets at Oracle Park, just across McCovey Cove from the Chase Center arena in Mission Bay.

The Giants have underwhelmed so far in 2023 with a 6-11 record, but Thursday’s game could be a hot ticket because it is UC Berkeley Night at the ballpark, where fans who bought special event tickets — which are all sold out — will receive a co-branded hat with both the Giants and Cal logos on it.

Earlier Thursday, before the high-stakes sporting events, will be an event featuring another type of high in Golden Gate Park. The annual 420 Festival celebrating cannabis will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Doors open for the event at 10 a.m. and city officials expect people to gather at the park all day.

The free event in Robin Williams Meadow — informally known as Hippie Hill — will be hosted by musician Erykah Badu and feature live DJs and other special appearances at what organizers bill on their website as the biggest free cannabis event in California. San Francisco last year for the first time allowed the sale of legal cannabis from permitted vendors at the event and the city will do so again this year.

Muni will be running shuttles from Golden Gate Park to the Civic Center BART station starting at 4 p.m. and people are being warned to expect heavy traffic as well as transit impacts on the N-Judah light-rail line and several bus lines near the park.

More information on how to get to and from the event can be found on the SFMTA website. Information on getting to the Warriors game at Chase Center by Muni, BART, Caltrain, ferry, taxi, bicycle or car can be found at https://www.sfmta.com/places/chase-center and the information for getting to the Giants game at Oracle Park is at https://www.sfmta.com/places/oracle-park.

